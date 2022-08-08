Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.20.

DDOG stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $428,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

