Ondas (ONDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 1,017.95%. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONDS opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Ondas has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ondas by 795.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

