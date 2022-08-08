Ondas (ONDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 1,017.95%. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ondas Stock Performance
ONDS opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Ondas has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $11.74.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
