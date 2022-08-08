Ideal Power (IPWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ideal Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.31% of Ideal Power worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPWR. StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Ideal Power

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.