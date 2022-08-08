IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 855,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in AZZ by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 564,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 238,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

