IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,593 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $641,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,879.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,545 shares of company stock worth $2,673,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppFolio Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.