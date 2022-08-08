New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,330 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $120.65 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.