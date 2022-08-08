Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Revolve Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.