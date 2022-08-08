Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 522,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after buying an additional 811,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

