Piper Sandler Boosts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $45.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QTWO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.58.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $43.92 on Friday. Q2 has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $92.89. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 669.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 50.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

