Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 303 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $137,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,755,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,223,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $117.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

