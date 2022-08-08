Lincoln National Corp Purchases 170 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after acquiring an additional 467,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,279,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $185.32 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.42.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

