Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $215.79 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.95. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

