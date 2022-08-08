Lincoln National Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $98.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

