Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

