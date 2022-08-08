Lincoln National Corp Buys 114 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $168.83 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

