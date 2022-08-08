Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $129.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

