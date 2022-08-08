Lincoln National Corp Purchases 100 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.2% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $125.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.59. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

