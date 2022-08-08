Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,338 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,526,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51.

