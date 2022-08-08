Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Elevance Health by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $475.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.35. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.