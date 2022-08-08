Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $240.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.25.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.