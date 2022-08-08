Lincoln National Corp Buys 44,958 Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 176.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,958 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 394.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 42,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

