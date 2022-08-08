Lincoln National Corp Acquires 511 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle International Stock Up 0.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $178.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

