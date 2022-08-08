Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:IVT opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.
InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InvenTrust Properties (IVT)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.