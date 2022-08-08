Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 347.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Schlumberger by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $34.66 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

