Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

