Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,402.4% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.1 %

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

