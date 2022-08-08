Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 53,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 195,084 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $32.46 on Monday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $36.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49.

