12,634 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of THS stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.27 and a beta of 0.40. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

