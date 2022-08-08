IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $30.28 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

