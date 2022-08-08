Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,873,868,000 after purchasing an additional 264,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,422,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,086,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $186.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,702,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,806 shares of company stock valued at $64,821,403. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

