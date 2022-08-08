PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $161.13 Average PT from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Trading Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $153.72 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

