Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $311.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

