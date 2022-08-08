New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,698 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Johnson & Johnson worth $934,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.67. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $449.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

