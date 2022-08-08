New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.73 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Western Union worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

