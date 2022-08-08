Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) PT at $137.60

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,017,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,582,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

