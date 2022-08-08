Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target at $569.45

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $569.45.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

SIVB stock opened at $413.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.90. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

