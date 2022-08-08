Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.88.

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 193,840 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $7,330,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

