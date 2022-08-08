Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares during the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.