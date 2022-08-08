Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
Motorsport Games Price Performance
Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $16.07.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.
Motorsport Games Company Profile
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
