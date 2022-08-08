Brokerages Set Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) PT at $124.60

Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Crane alerts:

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 11.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Crane by 6.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.