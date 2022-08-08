Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Daqo New Energy worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ opened at $64.53 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

