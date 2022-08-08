The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Mosaic Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

