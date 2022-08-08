Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.09.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 0.0 %

TFX stock opened at $250.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $235.01 and a 12-month high of $405.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.32 and its 200 day moving average is $297.99.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.