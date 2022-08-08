Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Organon & Co. worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in Organon & Co. by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,145,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 884,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,388,000 after acquiring an additional 807,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $20,212,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

