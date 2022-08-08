KBC Group NV Acquires 1,624 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $37.06 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.