KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $80.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

