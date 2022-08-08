KBC Group NV Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.