KBC Group NV Has $1.74 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,781 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,725,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,358,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,269,000 after acquiring an additional 660,094 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 483.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 556,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 461,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,040,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,231,000 after acquiring an additional 403,074 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

