PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

