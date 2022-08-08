KBC Group NV Acquires 6,205 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in UDR by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of UDR by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of UDR by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

