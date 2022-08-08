Village Farms International (VFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Village Farms International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Village Farms International Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:VFF opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Village Farms International (VFF)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.