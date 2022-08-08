Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,124,000 after acquiring an additional 170,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $292.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

